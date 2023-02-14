2023/02/14 Update

//Fixed laser pushback on Shin mode.
-no affect to play old versions replay.
//Fixed title logo misalignment.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
//Fixed laser pushback on Shin mode.
-no affect to play old versions replay.
//Fixed title logo misalignment.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update