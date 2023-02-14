 Skip to content

Akai Katana Shin update for 14 February 2023

2023/02/14 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10519944 · Last edited by Wendy

//Fixed laser pushback on Shin mode.
-no affect to play old versions replay.

//Fixed title logo misalignment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076221
