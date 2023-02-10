Hotfix - Patch 1.0.9b

Dev note: This update would be mostly small bug fixes, but since I was unable to work last week on the next major patch due to personal issues (which have been fixed!), some quality of life upgrades have been added for you to enjoy, and to show I'm still working on the game and listening to your suggestions and bug reports! Another small patch with the rest of the QoL and other nice features should drop later this week, so stay tuned!

[Features / Quality of Life]

• You can now track up to 3 quests at the same time, allowing you to check their progress during a match.

• Mini Health / Dodge CD bars will now follow the player around for a quick glance at your stats (you can toggle them on/off in the settings menu).

• The saving system has been upgraded, allowing it to save new info without corrupting old saves, bringing us one step closer to the new local save backup system, and eventually the Steam Cloud save backups.

[Balance]

• The Plaguebringer on Act I now casts spells a bit faster on the third phase.

Dev note: even though the Plaguebringer is only the first boss, he feels a bit dull sometimes, especially for players with strong and advanced builds. The entire boss fight is due for a rework on a later date, probably Patch 2.0b. In the meantime, enjoy this small fix, which should spice things up without ramping up difficulty too much for newcomers.



[Bugfix]

• Fixed a bug that would incorrectly get keyboard input on the spell selection as if it were a controller, which looked strange and out of place.

• Fixed a bug where the keybinds remapping would not properly reset, and in some cases wouldn't save changes properly.

• Fixed a small translation error on the spell Solar Disc.

• Projectiles will no longer spawn particles when they're destroyed offscreen.

• Fixed an issue where the interface value of the character's health would be rounded down from 0.5 (or less) to 0, causing some confusion as to why the character didn't die upon reaching 0 health, now it should always round up to 1, except when you actually die (your character dying after taking enough damage is not a bug, so we can't fix that part).