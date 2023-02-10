Small hotfix incoming. I expected there would probably be a few issues despite testing the new pasture systems. Thankfully nothing was terribly out of line, but there was enough happening that I wanted to address it now rather than waiting for a normal patch cycle. Below are the details for what’s been modified. These things have been tested with player save files so they should fix the issues, if you find you still run into problems let me know.

Oh, and I’ll probably address this again later, but thanks to everyone for your feedback on potential map changes in the future. I’m still churning ideas in my head but the input helps a lot so thanks, I appreciate it.

Verdant Village Patch 0.4.8.5.1 Full Changelog

Bug Fixes