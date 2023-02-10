Small hotfix incoming. I expected there would probably be a few issues despite testing the new pasture systems. Thankfully nothing was terribly out of line, but there was enough happening that I wanted to address it now rather than waiting for a normal patch cycle. Below are the details for what’s been modified. These things have been tested with player save files so they should fix the issues, if you find you still run into problems let me know.
Oh, and I’ll probably address this again later, but thanks to everyone for your feedback on potential map changes in the future. I’m still churning ideas in my head but the input helps a lot so thanks, I appreciate it.
Verdant Village Patch 0.4.8.5.1 Full Changelog
Bug Fixes
- Coop layout was modified slightly, I had accidently placed assets that covered up the chest in the building
- Pasture tiles (pink tiles) in certain situations would fail to delete themselves causing a host of issues
- Gates, specifically large gates, could cause problems with the pasture calculation process
- Fixed small visual inconsistency in winter cliff tileset
- Fixed small visual glitch in the woods area
- Fixed a glitch that could cause arrows that were fired when hunting to not collide with anything
- Fixed an issue where pigs would still find truffles in winter (with the pasture change pigs only find truffles if they can go outside, since animals don’t go outside in winter they shouldn’t find truffles)
- Fixed glitch where sheep couldn’t be sheared despite having fully grown wool
- Fixed a visual glitch where animals would walk in place instead of idling
Changed files in this update