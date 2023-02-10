v0.96 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed alternate font spacing in a few menus
- Fixed a crash caused by angel revive, orb overflows, and werewolf transform trying to calculate hitchance
- Angel revive no longer skips the back slot's turn when activated by statuses
- Angel will now revive itself once if it is the only surviving monster girl
- Angel will now properly revive herself
- Fixed a crash caused by angel using revive when in the front position and they have not unlocked their 2nd front slot move
- Web spray will no longer show incorrect damage and miss numbers
- Hurricane, smite, comet, and other orb spending moves will no longer show animations if they fail. (Hopefully this fix sticks this time)
- Mushroom girl cap spots will now show up in idle attack animations
- Monkey paws and house cards will now only revive girls when their artifact bags is closed, to prevent the infinite monkey paw exploit.
- Fixed a crash caused by using the housecard outside of battle
- Updated some angel dialogue
- Robot should now properly drill through the wall event instead of the faun
- Fixed a crash caused by red overflow checking for beast claws when you have less than 3 monster girls on the field
- Hunted stacks are no longer triggered by overflows and other irresistable damage
- Overflow damage can no longer be resisted
- Fixed bazooka text to properly indicate back and mid are damaged, not front and mid
- Presence of fear will now target anyone and stun everyone rather than just front and mid
- Ghost is now immune to the bear trap event
QoL:
- Updated some artifact descriptions to be more clear
Balance:
- Hunted stacks deal +25% damage, rather than +10% damage per stack
Changed files in this update