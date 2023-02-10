 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 10 February 2023

v0.96 Patch Notes

Monster Girl Manager update for 10 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed alternate font spacing in a few menus
  • Fixed a crash caused by angel revive, orb overflows, and werewolf transform trying to calculate hitchance
  • Angel revive no longer skips the back slot's turn when activated by statuses
  • Angel will now revive itself once if it is the only surviving monster girl
  • Angel will now properly revive herself
  • Fixed a crash caused by angel using revive when in the front position and they have not unlocked their 2nd front slot move
  • Web spray will no longer show incorrect damage and miss numbers
  • Hurricane, smite, comet, and other orb spending moves will no longer show animations if they fail. (Hopefully this fix sticks this time)
  • Mushroom girl cap spots will now show up in idle attack animations
  • Monkey paws and house cards will now only revive girls when their artifact bags is closed, to prevent the infinite monkey paw exploit.
  • Fixed a crash caused by using the housecard outside of battle
  • Updated some angel dialogue
  • Robot should now properly drill through the wall event instead of the faun
  • Fixed a crash caused by red overflow checking for beast claws when you have less than 3 monster girls on the field
  • Hunted stacks are no longer triggered by overflows and other irresistable damage
  • Overflow damage can no longer be resisted
  • Fixed bazooka text to properly indicate back and mid are damaged, not front and mid
  • Presence of fear will now target anyone and stun everyone rather than just front and mid
  • Ghost is now immune to the bear trap event

QoL:

  • Updated some artifact descriptions to be more clear

Balance:

  • Hunted stacks deal +25% damage, rather than +10% damage per stack

