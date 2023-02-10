Beta Mode Update [2/10/2023]

Hi everyone,

Another update is available for the beta version of Skullgirls 2nd Encore. This update includes a lot of tuning and bug fixes for Black Dahlia to get her ready for her release. It also includes 12 new Black Dahlia color palettes - please enjoy!

Please note that this may be one of the last gameplay updates for Black Dahlia before her final release on consoles. Further changes from here on out will likely be more reserved. Please continue to report bugs in our official Discord or our forum so we can address them. Thank you!

GENERAL

Fixed a bug introduced last beta update where pushblocking some projectiles would not push the enemy point character backwards. Apologies for how long this one took to fix!

Attempted to fix a bug where lobby sizes were not being set correctly for some players, preventing them from joining large lobbies.

Added a rare chalkboard variant on Black Dahlia's stage, The Bunny Burrow.

Fixed an issue where keyboard bindings wouldn't be saved in some situations.

Fixed an issue with the "End Match" text in online training mode.

Fixed NMO Arena stages using incorrect Black Dahlia art.

BEOWULF

Fixed a bug that allowed Beowulf to perform hopdash attacks back to back faster than intended.

(... This was a newly introduced bug when increasing the leniency of button dashing (two punches pressed at the same time) to not require a same frame press, and it is not an intended part of Beowulf's gameplay.)

BLACK DAHLIA

Note that some of these changes will make Black Dahlia's tutorials out of date - if a change makes it into the final version for her release then her tutorials will be updated to match.

Alternate Voice Pack

Added a new alternate voice for Black Dahlia, Good Granny! This is available right away for all Season One Pass holders. As a reminder, Season One Pass holders will also get one extra bonus palette for Black Dahlia - more news on that will be coming soon!

Parting Gift

Now staggers opponents when attaching to them.

Detonating Parting Gift no longer costs one bar of Dramatic Tension (meter), but you can no longer use a Blockbuster Ensemble (DHC) from it.

Damage reduced (3000 → 1750). Chip damage reduced (400 → 200). Minimum scaling reduced.

No longer breaks armor when detonating.

Now pulls characters out of the "OTG" state when detonating, like Valentine's level 5 Blockbuster.

Parting Gift will only stick to allies if Heavy Punch is used in the input for the Blockbuster, to avoid accidents.

Allied characters with the Parting Gift attached to them won't remove it by performing a successful outtake anymore.

Adjusted "detaching" logic when Black Dahlia dies while Parting Gift is stuck to assists. If stuck to an ally assist, it will fall off and arm itself when the character arrives on incoming, to protect them. If stuck to an enemy assist, it will fall off immediately from the camera edge behind the point character and arm itself.

Misc bug fixes.

Girls Night

Bunny Girl attacks force damage scaling to 75% if it's currently higher.

Bunny Girl attacks deal no bonus damage or Drama (Undizzy) drain on counter hit.

If the point character is hit with an Outtake, Bunny Girls will now leave.

If a Bunny Girl is hit with an Outtake, they will instantly die.

Damage tuning: Pistol 500 → 400. Knife 850 → 600. Shotgun 1000 → 850.

Swapped position of Shotgun and Knife Bunny Girl when spawning in.

Stage Hazard

The kick inputs used to input Stage Hazard will now kick it different distances. MK+HK is the old distance.

Oil explosion damage reduced from 150 to 100, but minimum scaling has increased to deal more damage at lower damage scaling.

Fixed a bug where Annie's Pillar of Creation and Peacock's Item Drop would sometimes knock the barrel in unexpected directions.

Fixed an issue where oil could detonate unexpectedly if cancelling into "Order Up!" while attacking the oil with a normal like cLK or cHK.

Fixed an issue where a friendly Umbrella Retina Reflector could interrupt the oil explosion chain reaction.

Ice Shot

No longer advances the combo stage twice.

(... This change required some modifications to the IPS system, but the changes should only impact Ice Shot. Please let us know if you see any bugs with Ice Shot interacting with IPS or Undizzy)

(... This change required some modifications to the IPS system, but the changes should only impact Ice Shot. Please let us know if you see any bugs with Ice Shot interacting with IPS or Undizzy) Now forces damage scaling to 75% if it is higher.

Reduced hitbox size.

Reduced gap between hits one and two, and two and three, by 2F each.

Reduced freeze time by 8F.

Ice Shot chip damage: 175x3 (525) → 125x3 (375).

Shots

Standard Shot no longer has reduced hitpause, advantage, and launch height when used for the second time in a combo.

Standard Shot will now always knockdown when fired from Tag In.

Standard Shot chip damage: 425 → 400.

Buck Shot chip damage: 325 → 250.

Rail Shot chip damage: 450 → 500.

Ice Shot chip damage: 175x3 (525) → 125x3 (375). (Listed twice)

Increased Lightning Shot hitpause on hit by 5F to make some conversions easier.

Fixed a bug where Order Up! (L) Buck Shot damage was lower than other strengths after using Last Call.

Counter, Strike! + Tea Slip

Counter now fails against bursts, to make it more clear that it will not punish it like other counters.

Counter (H) can only be done if Tea Time's doily has been placed on the ground now.

Counter (H) now works vs projectiles.

Counter (H) is now much faster when teleporting and recovering.

Counter (H) will teleport in place when done while calling an assist, to prevent cross up teleports.

Counter (L+M) attack blockstun increased by 3F and reduced recovery.

Cancelling standing throw into Tea Slip (Teleport) has less start up and recovery to facilitate throw conversions.

Tea Slip (Teleport) invulnerability starts sooner (in 10F).

Empower and Empowered Moves

cHP and sHP Empower blast damage: 750 → 500.

jHP Empower blast damage: 300 → 400.

Empowered Throw blast damage: 1500 → 1750.

Empower (Special Move) deals 50 damage when Dahlia pulls her hand out of the victim.

Empower (Special Move) has increased recovery on whiff / block.

General

sLK must now be blocked low.

cHP start up decreased by 1F.

(... This was done to reduce chances of the "Double OTG" occurring during her confirms)

(... This was done to reduce chances of the "Double OTG" occurring during her confirms) Increased sMK vertical hitbox slightly.

cMK is now considered grounded during the backflip and will always start a combo at stage 2 instead of stage 1.

"Counter, Strike!" is now higher priority than "Order Up!", so that DP ending in forward properly gives "Counter, Strike!" + Assist instead of "Order Up!" + Assist, if using an assist call input to trigger the Special Move.

Ending DP motion in a straight down input gives cLK instead of "Counter, Strike!" (L).

(... This is the same "huggies" fix [community term for getting L DP instead of dashing cLK] for Double's L Hornet Bomber)

(... This is the same "huggies" fix [community term for getting L DP instead of dashing cLK] for Double's L Hornet Bomber) Using "Tea Time" and "Tea Slip" should no longer instantly advance the combo stage.

Dahlia's can adjust the trajectory of her thrown glass during her taunt, "It's Apple Juice", by holding forwards or backwards.

Dahlia can now use a Forward, Forward input to cancel into Onslaught from her backdash.

Fixed a bug where Onslaught under rare circumstances would travel in the wrong direction.

Fixed a bug where Onslaught's velocity was not consistent when facing left compared to facing right.

(... This would sometimes cause jLK jHP (Empowered) to not work when expected.)

(... This would sometimes cause jLK jHP (Empowered) to not work when expected.) Fixed a bug where buffering backdash from Tea Slip could cause Dahlia to forward dash.

Dahlia can now use "Another Round?" (Reload) during the downtime of Solo vs Solo fights.

Dahlia now randomly picks between different drinks to hold when captured in Umbrella's bubbles.

Minor art changes and fixes.

(Build version 3.5.8)