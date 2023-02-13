This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you ready, Master? It's finally time! After all these years… I'm so excited!

I bet you can’t wait to get started, can you? And I don’t just mean taking your revenge! I’m sure it’ll be satisfying to see those jerks beg for mercy, but personally, I’m looking forward to other things…

There are so many lovely ladies out there just begging to become your loyal subjects. Some of them might play hard to get, and some of them might start out as your enemies. But I just know that with your charisma and your physical prowess, they’ll all gladly serve you in the end.

Become the Dark Lord. Take revenge on the people who overthrew you. Find a worthy mistress to rule by your side. Conquer this world and take its finest beauties for yourself!

It can all be yours, Master… And it will.

Your “Tyrant Quest” begins today.

