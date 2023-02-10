Case, Capsule, Kit, Oh My!

Share · View all patches · Build 10519594 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 08:27:00 UTC by xPaw

Today we’re excited to ship the Revolution Case, featuring 17 weapon finishes from community artists and the gloves from the Clutch Case as rare special items.

We’re also shipping the Espionage Sticker Capsule, with 21 unique stickers from Steam Workshop artists.

Finally, we’re also shipping the Denzel Curry ULTIMATE music kit, featuring Denzel’s hits “Walkin”, “ULTIMATE”, and more from his 2022 album “Melt My Eyez See Your Future”.

All three of these offerings are now available in-game!