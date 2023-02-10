 Skip to content

Victim update for 10 February 2023

Patch 1.7.9 for February 9th 2023

Patch 1.7.9 for February 9th 2023 · Build 10519574

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New areas added to the Dead Woods that flesh out the world and make sense of the worlds connectivity

-Aesthetic Polish

-Adjusted Logic

