- Even more areas have been brightened up for Index users.
- Whilst using smooth locomotion, you can now teleport with the left motion controller to avoid having to switch back and forth.
- The Teleport/locomotion toggle now has haptic feedback to indicate the switch has happenned.
The Utility Room update for 10 February 2023
Updated Smooth Locomotion and lighting
