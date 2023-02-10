 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Utility Room update for 10 February 2023

Updated Smooth Locomotion and lighting

Share · View all patches · Build 10519542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Even more areas have been brightened up for Index users.
  • Whilst using smooth locomotion, you can now teleport with the left motion controller to avoid having to switch back and forth.
  • The Teleport/locomotion toggle now has haptic feedback to indicate the switch has happenned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2091961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link