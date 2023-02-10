 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 10 February 2023

Patch Notes v0.06r2 Early Access

Tweaks:
Sim New 3 is the default. Plays nicely.
Better Pro physics setting.
Added Pro 2 physics setting.

Improvements:
High quality field goal post asset with camera.
AI offensive coordinator chooses to go for it when appropriate.
Better lighting during daytime
Optimized Carolina stadium.
Optimized Dallas stadium.
Random weather in season mode no longer chooses Snow or Rain (until they are optimized)
UI parade bars added to gameplay menu

Bug Fixes:
Fixed QB double clutching the ball sometimes for the player. Still can happen with AI.
Fixed UI bugs caused by refactoring.
Fixed season mode playbook issues.
Fixed playbook issues with 2 players.
Fixed broken volumetric lights.

Known Issues:
Changing controller configuration mid-game can cause bugs.

