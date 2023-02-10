 Skip to content

memoir update for 10 February 2023

Update Notes for 2/10/2023

Build 10519426 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an error that prevented achievements from working after a previous update.
    When you launch the game after the update,
    you will automatically receive the achievements you earned during the error period.
    I apologize for the hassle.

