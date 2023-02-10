 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 10 February 2023

v1.1.0 Build

Build 10519420

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Lifting
  • Improved Ledge Shimmying
  • Fixed several graphical glitches
  • Added more tension moments in Mission 10 ruins escape
  • Added sparkles to levers the player can pull so it's more obvious
  • Fixed torches that couldn't light in Mission 9 and added more torches to use for breadcrumbs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2056681
