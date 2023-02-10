- Improved Lifting
- Improved Ledge Shimmying
- Fixed several graphical glitches
- Added more tension moments in Mission 10 ruins escape
- Added sparkles to levers the player can pull so it's more obvious
- Fixed torches that couldn't light in Mission 9 and added more torches to use for breadcrumbs
Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 10 February 2023
v1.1.0 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
