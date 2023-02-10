🌴🚗 𝔽𝕌𝕃𝕃 ℝ𝔼𝕃𝔼𝔸𝕊𝔼 🏁🌴

Synthwave FURY is now out of Early Access, the release update has arrived!

Fixes to how each car handles to improve user experience

A new, better optimised system of handling police AI

Helicopter (or UFO in Galactic map) enemies roaming each map

Turrets in different areas of each map

Traffic on all maps to weave through

Bug fixes and quality of life changes here and there

6 New achievements!

3 new unique maps, as well as additions and changes to the 3 already in the game.

Watch the release trailer here:



Thanks for reading and supporting our game! Don't forget to leave any feedback, suggestions or reviews you have, we read all of them and are always aiming to improve our games in the future!