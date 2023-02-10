Torecower 1.2.6 is out!

We had lots of bumps from 1.2.0 to 1.2.5 to make quick hot-fixes since the major update, now, we did a few small but needed updates and fixes!

Fix | Balancing

Achievements fixed

Healer tree path is blocked until you actually unlocks its towers

You recover part of the price spent on towers when they get destroyed

New

Arcane Burning: (talent) arcane towers projectile burns enemies (damage over time)

(talent) arcane towers projectile burns enemies (damage over time) Tutorial: the game now requires to your first towers to be placed next your core in order to avoid first-run-deaths due to placing it far from it

the game now requires to your first towers to be placed next your core in order to avoid first-run-deaths due to placing it far from it Enemies: new frost immune enemy

There's also a lot of minor adjustments to improve QOL. Thank you all for playing our game!

Discord