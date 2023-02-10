

Love is in the air and hearts are racing... It’s Valentine’s Day in the beyond! Welcome to Video Horror Society’s Eat Your Heart Out Valentine’s Event! We’ve got a totally dreamy patch full of free rewards, lovely cosmetics, an all new movie and gameplay features sure to get your blood pumping!

Free Daily Login Rewards

Rewards are like a box of chocolates... except we’re telling you exactly what you’re gonna get! Login everyday to unlock all of these sweet prizes for free!

My Furever Love

It’s Valentine’s day and Faith is working an especially slow night shift behind the Video Video Video front desk. Writing a secret romance in her diary seems like a good way to pass the time... Until she drowsily forgets it in the register where it will be subject to prying eyes after sunrise...

Faith’s diary has been sucked into the beyond! For the first time ever, read a homemade movie straight from Faith’s love-struck imagination... And read Leo’s scribbled attempts to ruin her fantasy romance. Play My Furever Love Part I FREE for a limited time and complete Faith and Leo’s back-and-forth scenes to unlock some beary cute rewards!

Purchase the Furever Love store bundle exclusive to complete your movie set and and own both parts... FUREVER! Don't wait for your favorite items to show up in store-- get them today and unlock an EXCLUSIVE Noneshine Bear costume only available in this special set.

Eat Your Heart Out Store Rotation

The daily store rotation is packed full of gorgeous and gory Valentine’s cosmetics and emotes! Sighhhh, we just love love <3

New Features

And this patch comes complete with all new features designed to improve the new player experience and monster QOL! Here’s how we’re spreading the love:

Quick Matchmaking game mode

Introducing Quick Matchmaking! Want to skip the line with the fastest possible queue time? Try the new Quick Matchmaking game mode! With one click, our Dynamic Bounty system automatically selects the monster or teen in highest demand to get you in a game as fast as possible. Plus, you'll get the maximum flux bonus for playing the role our community needs most. Fast forward your queue now!

Tips System

Introducing Tips! Want to take your play to the next level? Try tips! Whether you're a teen player or monster main, our new tip system is designed to give you situation-specific tips right when you need them. Start with Basic tips to learn the rules of The Beyond and work your way up to Advanced tips for strategic slays. Don't forget to enable Bonus tips for event specific hints and more.

Danger Sense

Danger Sense is a visual cue designed to help monsters avoid ambushes. When an armed teen is within 15 meters of the monster, their targeting reticle will visibly change, warning them of a potential ambush. It doesn't indicate the direction of danger and works much like the tension loop teens hear when the monster is near!

New Movies Every Other Tuesday

Free Limited Edition Movies! Video Video Video is now offering a FREE limited edition movie every second Tuesday! Rent out a brand new movie, or a returning fan favorite for rad rewards and lore every 2 weeks. Don't let your rental expire-- own the set today and never run out of time to complete scenes. Watch for exclusive collector's sets in the store to build your movie collection AND unlock instant exclusive cosmetics!

Patch Notes 1.0.79364

Seasonal Events

The "Eat Your Heart Out" seasonal event will be active until Feb 17th! Enjoy daily login rewards, themed store cosmetics, time-limited movie challenges and a redecorated Video Video Video!

Terminology

A teen is only considered 'armed' if they are holding an energized weapon. This change affects certain perks such as Low Profile, allowing teens holding an unenergized weapon to still benefit from it.

Menus

The loadout Weapons screen has been fully overhauled with a new, improved design.

Matchmaking

Bounty rewards for playing matches with specific characters are no longer fixed. Instead the amount of bonus flux earned for a given character is now influenced by the current state of the matchmaking queue in your chosen region.

A "Quick Matchmaking" mode has been added to the available game mode options. When used, the game will automatically select the character that should provide the fastest match time. We encourage players to give this feature a try!

Matchmaking region selection will now display the estimated match connection quality, based on the ping time to the matchmaking service in that region.

The lower population matchmaking regions Asia, Oceania and South America have been disabled to help improve matchmaking wait times.

(DEVELOPER’S NOTE: The changes listed here are all aimed at getting players into matches faster, but require usage data and feedback from our community to help adjust and refine their performance. We will continue to improve on these systems in the weeks ahead as we work to give players the best queue times possible.)

Controls

Game controllers will no longer send input to the game when it is not the focused window.

Maps

Added additional sound effects and ambience to the Ice Station preview map.

Tips System

As part of our efforts to improve the new player experience, a Tips system has been added. It can be configured on the Game tab of the Options menu. Tips are context sensitive and will appear under certain game conditions to provide the new player with timely advice and information that will help them learn how to play Video Horror Society. Additional tips are planned for future patches to continue to improve this system.

Movies

When certain movies become available for rental for a limited time, it will now be possible to purchase them from our in-game store. Doing so will remove any time-limitations on the movie so that it can be completed at the player's leisure. In addition, purchasing movies can unlock exclusive new editions and rewards!

Performance

Made numerous optimizations to CPU and GPU usage to improve frame rate and performance throughout the game.

Monster

All monsters (with the exception of possessed Dolls) now have an innate Danger Sense that is represented by an animating indicator around their targeting reticle. This will warn the monster when an active, armed teen is within 15 meters of them. There are times when this sense is not available (e.g. while Feasting, Banished, Possessing, Mimicking or Dispersed).

(DESIGNER'S NOTE: The aim of this change is to reduce some of the stress playing monster by creating more times in the match where the monster feels safer to move around freely and making it more difficult to ambush them as a single teen.)

Monsters are now able to hit teens to continue to earn progress towards their next Plague even when they are already carrying a Plague.

The Plague that is fetched by a monster is no longer entirely random. Certain Plagues that are unlikely to be useful to the monster based on the current state of the match will no longer be fetched (e.g. Monsters will not fetch the Plague of Agony when there is only one teen remaining in a match).

When the monster hits a teen their player card in the HUD will shake to provide visual feedback.

Many more monster emotes now have sound effects to make them more expressive.

Teens

The total time required to finish crafting all weapons has been reduced by ~5%. Additionally, the time required to fully energize the Sacred Staff and Enigma has been decreased by ~10%.

(DESIGNER'S NOTE: With the addition of the innate monster Danger Sense we’ve found it has become more important for teens to be capable of having weapons a little more quickly).

Increased the range at which teens can see the auras of the dead while carrying the Book of the Dead to 26 meters (from 10 meters).

Teens can now be given pickups from other teens while they are getting up from being prone.

Teens will now drop any pickups they are carrying on the ground if they disconnect from a match before it ends.

In addition to crafting and healing, the Jammed status now also applies the slowing effect to energizing weapons (e.g. the passive energy gained by Sacred Staff and Enigma, using a Fuse Box with Shock Sphere, etc).

To assist with team communication through the HUD player cards, the icon color of an equipped weapon will now change based on how much weapon charge is remaining. The colors will indicate whether the charge is high, moderate or low.

To assist with team communication through the HUD player cards, the flashing speed of the icon of a weapon being crafted will get faster the closer the weapon is to being finished.

Werewolf

The focus time required to activate Berserk has been reduced by 25%.

The Berserk mutation Grim now reduces the focus time required to activate Berserk by 30% (down from 50%).

W.A.R.T

The speed that WART moves during a Leap while not taking weapon damage has been increased by 9%.

The Leap mutation Throttle now increases movement during a Leap when not taking weapon damage by 15% (down from 24%).

The Leap mutation Kinetic no longer removes the Leap shockwave entirely, but instead reduces the Shockwave radius by 80%.

The Leap mutation Bombshell now increases the duration of the Stagger effect on teens by 20% (up from 10%).

The Acid Armor mutation Toxic has been redesigned. The additional life loss applied on an Armored hit has been changed to 5% (down from 8%) and the hit also applies the Torn status on a teen for 10 seconds. The Torn status increases the frequency, duration, and size of Chroma pools that drop while a teen is injured and changes their color.

The WART Echolocation mutation Detect now specifies that it affects teens that are carrying a weapon rather than armed teens.

Doll Master

The minimum Doll Trap count that the Doll Master can be reduced to is now 2 (was 1).

(DESIGNER'S NOTE: In a previous patch, the minimum Doll Trap count was set to 1 to help address an issue where the Doll Master felt oppressive towards the end of a match due to its ability to easily cover the final stations with its body and Doll Traps. We have observed that this had too much of an impact on Doll Master vs. experienced teens and made them feel ineffective when reduced to only one Doll Trap. With the overall speed increase to weapon crafting times we feel this change isn't right for the Doll Master anymore).

The focusing time required to place a Doll Trap was lowered to 0.6 seconds (from 1.0 seconds).

Doll Traps now need to fully settle and complete their animations after being thrown before they can be interacted with.

A prone teen with a weapon equipped due to Vice Grip will no longer alert the Doll Master with the colored border while they are possessing a Doll.

If a Doll Trap is Alarmed when it is possessed, the cooldown for the first use of Jump is now reduced by 50% (Note this does not stack with the bonus granted by the Rebound mutation).

Deathwire

The maximum uses of Voltage Vise that can be stored has been increased to 3 (from 2).

The cooldown of a use of Voltage Vise has been increased to 18 seconds (from 15 seconds).

The focus time required to use Voltage Vise has been increased to 1 second (from 0.85 seconds).

The size of the affected area of Voltage Vise has been reduced by 25%.

The Voltage Vise lockout time after hitting a teen has been reduced to 5 seconds (from 7 seconds).

The Beam Matrix lockout time after hitting a teen has been reduced to 6 seconds (from 8 seconds).

In addition to its previous effects, the 'Juiced' status granted to Deathwire after successfully shocking a teen now reduces the movement penalty for using Voltage Vise by 50%.

Deathwire can now swap out of Drift mode while taking damage from weapons.

The Voltage Vise visual effect is now uniquely colored when using the Sensor Spike mutation and the Circuit Breaker mutation.

The Voltage Vise mutation Chaos Coil has been redesigned. It will now increase the affected area of Voltage Vise by 25%, but will not affect the movement speed of unarmed teens shocked by Voltage Vise.

The Beam Matrix mutation Risk Radar now specifies that it affects teens that are equipped with a weapon rather than armed teens.

In addition to its original effects, the Beam Matrix mutation Risk Radar now displays the auras of teens with a weapon in a different color and exposes teens without a weapon for a 50% shorter duration (up from 30%).

When using the Death Drift mutation Nitro Booster, the Death Drift lockout time after hitting a teen has been reduced to 6 seconds (from 7.5 seconds).

The Voltage Vise mutation Sensor Spike drawback now increases activation time by 30% (down from 40%).

Anomaly

Improved or added several work-in-progress visual effects for the Anomaly's powers.

Smoke Screens will now blind the Anomaly if they enter the smoke cloud while in Mimic form.

Perks

The teen perk Lightning Fast now only affects unarmed teens.

The monster perk Lethal Weapon was redesigned. It now removes 6%/12%/18% (up from 4%/8%/12%) more Life when the monster hits a Teen while Enraged and costs 3/6/9 perk points (down from 4/8/12).

The monster perk Demonic point cost has been increased to 5/6/7 (from 4/5/6).

The monster perk Ambush has been updated. In addition to its original effects, it will also increase the frequency of crafting skill checks when a teen is within the monster's Tension Track by 30%/60%/90%.

The monster perk Hidden Agenda has been updated. In addition to its original effects, it will also increase the speed at which hiding places can be searched by 33%/66%/100%.

Weapons

The time that damage lingers on the monster after they escape Flamethrower flames has been increased by 50%.

The time it takes the Radiant Cross light beam to reach its maximum effective range after firing has been reduced by 40%.

The duration of the wake from a Cursed Sword swing has been increased by 10%.

While the monster is in view of a Solar Flare sentry, the time required for the resulting weapon drain to reach max intensity has been increased by 30%.

Weapon Mods

The weapon mods Cursed Blade, Stunning Victory, Crucifier and Cheap Fuel now increase crafting speed of the corresponding weapon by 12% (changed from 15%/15%/10%/15% respectively).

The RC Flyer mod Engine Amp now increases the speed the RC Flyer flies by 8% (down from 10%).

The Sacred Staff mod Miraculous Recovery benefit has been redesigned. Instead of its previous effect, it now grants 18% progress towards energizing the staff when the wielder revives a prone teen.

In addition to its previous effects, the Sacred Staff mod Trial of Suffering now grants the wielder 12% progress towards energizing the staff if they injure themselves on crafting completion.

Training

Removed some unnecessary teen training dummies from the monster training.

Fixed an issue where the floating text in the teen training was not rotated to face the camera.

Game Audio

Game audio is now briefly dampened when the camera transitions to show the final moments of a match. Previously the sudden loud noise could startle players.

Cosmetics

T-Radd now shoots freaking laser beams out of its eyes

Bug Fixes