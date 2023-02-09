 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 9 February 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

  • Added "Character" commands to alter statistics, status effects, and restore characters/party.
  • Fixed a bug with tileset editor grid lines.
  • Stability added to user interfaces.
  • Links to help topics added for Animations and Action Sequences.

