Tower Unite x Libretro (0.16.6.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10519037 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 02:46:03 UTC by Wendy

In the background, we've been working on an unannounced Condo feature. We're happy to share what this feature is today!

Libretro Support

Tower Unite now features retro game emulation support, courtesy of Libretro! Libretro is a wonderful framework that allows for multiple systems to be emulated in one neat package!

Emulators can now be played within your Tower Unite Condo, supporting 27 retro game systems. Wow!

Please keep in mind that this feature is experimental, but we have taken many steps to make it as accessible and easy to set up as possible!

We’ve set up a guide for use that can be found here:

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/46512

At this time, there is no Netplay support, nor is there the ability to watch others’ gameplay. This feature is entirely client-side.

Note: Tower Unite and Libretro do not come with any games. You must provide your own.

We do recommend trying out compatible games found on itch.io.





Game Featured: DUCKSTROMA by AB-UltraNarwhal ( https://narwhal.itch.io/duckstroma )

Consoles & Cartridges!

We've created Consoles and Cartridges for you to use!

The Consoles are available in the Toy Stop and Arcade stores.



Consoles connect automatically to Media Players when placed next to them!

You can place down a Cartridge, customize it, and save games to it. Cartridges work with all the Consoles and there are a few different Cartridge types.

The Cartridge item is available in the Toy Stop store.









Arcade Cabinets!

We have created Libretro-enabled Arcade Cabinets you can use as well. These Arcade Cabinets have support for changing their Marquee, Side Art, Panel Artwork, and Idlescreens.

The Arcade Cabinets are available in the Toy Stop and Arcade ticket stores.

Currently we have:

Standing Cabinets (4 styles)

Standing Wheel Cabinet

Wheel Cabinet

Immersive Wheel Cabinet

Table Top Cabinet

Handhelds!

You can also play games on the go with two different Handhelds. Equip them in your hot bar and play within either the Plaza or Condos.

The Handhelds are available in the Toy Stop and Arcade ticket stores.

How To Play!

We've set up a user guide for how all this works and how you can get started here:

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/46512

That post also includes more information on the feature overall!

Changes

Added Libretro Emulation Support!

Added Retro Gaming Cartridge, Super Partycon Interactive System, Duper Partycon Super System, Mega Exodus, PartyCon 64, Retro Gaming Computer, Mega Wavescape, GameStation Global to Toy Stop store

Added Spacefarer Arcade Cabinet, Platformer Arcade Cabinet, Masher Arcade Cabinet, Bruiser Arcade Cabinet, Standing Racing Cabinet, Arcade Racing Cabinet to Toy Stop store

Added Workshop Gaming Console to D.I.Y. store

Added Game Junior, Deluxe Racing Cabinet, Tabletop Arcade Cabinet, Arcadi Digital Entertainment Device to Asteroid Belt (Arcade) store

Added VCR to Central Circuit

Added Videocassette to Rob's Imports

Added IO Events - Size Volume: SetSize

Condo IO: Inventory search entry now saves between the two tabs (normal and IO), so you can have a separate IO search from your main inventory search

Condo: Physics items no longer rotate to the center when picking them up (i.e. when picking up physics items, they will pick up at the same angle they are before you picked them up)

Condo IO: SetLightColor is now properly replicated

Condo IO: Item Picker search bar now saves previous search

Condo IO: Item Picker search keyboard focuses immediately now, so you don't have to click on the search bar to start typing

Condo IO: Item Picker search now lists items in the order of distance from your current position

Condo IO: Item Picker search now supports searching through custom names

Condo IO: Improved readability on Item Picker items, as it no longer colors the titles of the item, only the icon

Condo: Updated multi-canvas UI to be easier to use, it's now done as tabs (like the color tabs)

Condo: Physics-al Media now has a new variation - Videocassette tape

Condo: FX Lightbeams no longer block inventory grab traces and instead can only be grabbed by their base

Condo: Laser Projector now has a "Base Visibility" option that turns the laser projector into an FX-like item, hiding the laser projector base, but keeping the laser effects

Condo: Ground Pet icon now only shows while inventory menu is open

Bug Fixes

Fixed discrepancy in Units between main UI and pause menu UI

Fixed achievements showing that they were unlocked "on 1970"

Fixed latest news popup not going away, even on confirm, if the patch notes failed to load

Fixed various item glow issues in Plaza (such as the Unit Button)

Dark Voyage: Fixed cart teleporting in the middle of the ride, but for more edge cases this time

Arcade: Fixed Ring God collision issues, where rings would get stuck floating

Arcade - The Offering: Fixed "A Worthy Offering To The Gods" not firing off properly

Arcade - The Offering: Fixed collision issues with the first wall, which would allow balls to fall through the window wall

Arcade - The Offering: Fixed window wall divider not being visible enough

Arcade - The Offering: Fixed ball physics being too bouncy

Condo: Fixed a crash when undoing stashing IO items

Condo: Fixed Canvas Button missing use prompt

Condo: Fixed Workshop item scales not saving sometimes

Condo: Fixed Box Select not working with items that are newly created (after you use the box select once)

Condo: Fixed a crash with the gizmo that occurs sometimes when trying to deselect an item from a group selection

Condo: Fixed item properties going to IO connections by default for certain items, when it should just be in the normal menu

Condo: Fixed Haunted Painting not always loading the second canvas image for other players

Condo: Fixed physics items spawning clipping through the ground when first spawned

Condo: Fixed foliage items colliding with weapon traces

Condo: Fixed Hedge items not coloring their leaves (also fixed the leaves looking odd in different lighting scenarios)

Condo: Fixed Sound Emitters playing the sound again for clients after they have left the net distance on them

Condo IO: Fixed Trigger Volumes not handling delayed outputs properly

Condo IO: Fixed Blocking Volumes (and Volumes in general) blocking weather particles, sounds, etc.

Condo IO: Fixed a crash when wiring up items persistently (ie. security cameras to media players)

Condo IO: Fixed a crash related to dice

Condo IO: Fixed alt drag copy not working if you have the Condo IO inventory tab selected

Condo IO: Fixed copycat not working if you are in Condo IO inventory tab selected

Condo IO: Fixed Counters not prompting a condo save after the counter was changed

Condo IO: Fixed wiring tool not allowing you to scroll through item inputs with scroll wheel on various items

Condo IO: Fixed wiring tool visual bug

Condo IO: Marked the logic gates and boolean switch items as unfinished (these were not supposed to have been released)

Condo IO: Fixed the notorious crash related to delayed outputs

Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volumes activate/deactivate functions not working for clients causing desyncs

We're also busy working on the next updates, including these upcoming maps!

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games