Tower Unite x Libretro (0.16.6.0)

In the background, we've been working on an unannounced Condo feature. We're happy to share what this feature is today!
Libretro Support
Tower Unite now features retro game emulation support, courtesy of Libretro! Libretro is a wonderful framework that allows for multiple systems to be emulated in one neat package!
Emulators can now be played within your Tower Unite Condo, supporting 27 retro game systems. Wow!
Please keep in mind that this feature is experimental, but we have taken many steps to make it as accessible and easy to set up as possible!
We’ve set up a guide for use that can be found here:
https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/46512
At this time, there is no Netplay support, nor is there the ability to watch others’ gameplay. This feature is entirely client-side.
Note: Tower Unite and Libretro do not come with any games. You must provide your own.
We do recommend trying out compatible games found on itch.io.
Game Featured: DUCKSTROMA by AB-UltraNarwhal ( https://narwhal.itch.io/duckstroma )
Consoles & Cartridges!
We've created Consoles and Cartridges for you to use!
The Consoles are available in the Toy Stop and Arcade stores.
Consoles connect automatically to Media Players when placed next to them!
You can place down a Cartridge, customize it, and save games to it. Cartridges work with all the Consoles and there are a few different Cartridge types.
The Cartridge item is available in the Toy Stop store.
Arcade Cabinets!
We have created Libretro-enabled Arcade Cabinets you can use as well. These Arcade Cabinets have support for changing their Marquee, Side Art, Panel Artwork, and Idlescreens.
The Arcade Cabinets are available in the Toy Stop and Arcade ticket stores.
Currently we have:
- Standing Cabinets (4 styles)
- Standing Wheel Cabinet
- Wheel Cabinet
- Immersive Wheel Cabinet
- Table Top Cabinet
Handhelds!
You can also play games on the go with two different Handhelds. Equip them in your hot bar and play within either the Plaza or Condos.
The Handhelds are available in the Toy Stop and Arcade ticket stores.
How To Play!
We've set up a user guide for how all this works and how you can get started here:
https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/46512
That post also includes more information on the feature overall!
Changes
- Added Libretro Emulation Support!
- Added Retro Gaming Cartridge, Super Partycon Interactive System, Duper Partycon Super System, Mega Exodus, PartyCon 64, Retro Gaming Computer, Mega Wavescape, GameStation Global to Toy Stop store
- Added Spacefarer Arcade Cabinet, Platformer Arcade Cabinet, Masher Arcade Cabinet, Bruiser Arcade Cabinet, Standing Racing Cabinet, Arcade Racing Cabinet to Toy Stop store
- Added Workshop Gaming Console to D.I.Y. store
- Added Game Junior, Deluxe Racing Cabinet, Tabletop Arcade Cabinet, Arcadi Digital Entertainment Device to Asteroid Belt (Arcade) store
- Added VCR to Central Circuit
- Added Videocassette to Rob's Imports
- Added IO Events - Size Volume: SetSize
- Condo IO: Inventory search entry now saves between the two tabs (normal and IO), so you can have a separate IO search from your main inventory search
- Condo: Physics items no longer rotate to the center when picking them up (i.e. when picking up physics items, they will pick up at the same angle they are before you picked them up)
- Condo IO: SetLightColor is now properly replicated
- Condo IO: Item Picker search bar now saves previous search
- Condo IO: Item Picker search keyboard focuses immediately now, so you don't have to click on the search bar to start typing
- Condo IO: Item Picker search now lists items in the order of distance from your current position
- Condo IO: Item Picker search now supports searching through custom names
- Condo IO: Improved readability on Item Picker items, as it no longer colors the titles of the item, only the icon
- Condo: Updated multi-canvas UI to be easier to use, it's now done as tabs (like the color tabs)
- Condo: Physics-al Media now has a new variation - Videocassette tape
- Condo: FX Lightbeams no longer block inventory grab traces and instead can only be grabbed by their base
- Condo: Laser Projector now has a "Base Visibility" option that turns the laser projector into an FX-like item, hiding the laser projector base, but keeping the laser effects
- Condo: Ground Pet icon now only shows while inventory menu is open
Bug Fixes
- Fixed discrepancy in Units between main UI and pause menu UI
- Fixed achievements showing that they were unlocked "on 1970"
- Fixed latest news popup not going away, even on confirm, if the patch notes failed to load
- Fixed various item glow issues in Plaza (such as the Unit Button)
- Dark Voyage: Fixed cart teleporting in the middle of the ride, but for more edge cases this time
- Arcade: Fixed Ring God collision issues, where rings would get stuck floating
- Arcade - The Offering: Fixed "A Worthy Offering To The Gods" not firing off properly
- Arcade - The Offering: Fixed collision issues with the first wall, which would allow balls to fall through the window wall
- Arcade - The Offering: Fixed window wall divider not being visible enough
- Arcade - The Offering: Fixed ball physics being too bouncy
- Condo: Fixed a crash when undoing stashing IO items
- Condo: Fixed Canvas Button missing use prompt
- Condo: Fixed Workshop item scales not saving sometimes
- Condo: Fixed Box Select not working with items that are newly created (after you use the box select once)
- Condo: Fixed a crash with the gizmo that occurs sometimes when trying to deselect an item from a group selection
- Condo: Fixed item properties going to IO connections by default for certain items, when it should just be in the normal menu
- Condo: Fixed Haunted Painting not always loading the second canvas image for other players
- Condo: Fixed physics items spawning clipping through the ground when first spawned
- Condo: Fixed foliage items colliding with weapon traces
- Condo: Fixed Hedge items not coloring their leaves (also fixed the leaves looking odd in different lighting scenarios)
- Condo: Fixed Sound Emitters playing the sound again for clients after they have left the net distance on them
- Condo IO: Fixed Trigger Volumes not handling delayed outputs properly
- Condo IO: Fixed Blocking Volumes (and Volumes in general) blocking weather particles, sounds, etc.
- Condo IO: Fixed a crash when wiring up items persistently (ie. security cameras to media players)
- Condo IO: Fixed a crash related to dice
- Condo IO: Fixed alt drag copy not working if you have the Condo IO inventory tab selected
- Condo IO: Fixed copycat not working if you are in Condo IO inventory tab selected
- Condo IO: Fixed Counters not prompting a condo save after the counter was changed
- Condo IO: Fixed wiring tool not allowing you to scroll through item inputs with scroll wheel on various items
- Condo IO: Fixed wiring tool visual bug
- Condo IO: Marked the logic gates and boolean switch items as unfinished (these were not supposed to have been released)
- Condo IO: Fixed the notorious crash related to delayed outputs
- Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volumes activate/deactivate functions not working for clients causing desyncs
<3 PixelTail Games
