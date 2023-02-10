 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 10 February 2023

v 1.2.58 change list

Build 10518915

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed bug where side mission target ships could teleport on top of player when loading a saved game
(May also fix some related bugs regarding side mission target ships not being where they should be)

