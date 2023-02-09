FIRST SEASON for 5V5 COMPETITIVE MODE IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10518913 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 23:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Are you ready to be the best player in the world? 🔫

Competitive is a professional 5V5 event that consist of elimination, the first team that hits every rival, wins. 🥽

After win 10 competitive events, you will receive your first competitive rank.

Down below you can see the first version of the icons and types, from the most basic one to the best.

You'll need 10 players ready to start a competitive event, use our Discord to find new mates and rivals! 🫡

The competitive season, along with your current seasons rank, will be reset every six months.

Work hard and enjoy the road to success.✌️