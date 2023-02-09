Pixelmash 2023.1 Released

We’re excited to announce the release of Pixelmash 2023.1, which includes a powerful new layer effect (Remap Palette) for reassigning some or all of the colors in a layer/document, improved tools for choosing colors for layer effects in general, and lots of fixes for things like SVG import and animation. Check out the release video below:

The new Remap Palette layer effect gives you powerful options for applying a new palette of colors to a layer (or your whole document via the Master layer). Included are several algorithms for how to perform the color mapping based on your needs, like Luminance Order, which will remap the darkest document color to the first color in the effect list, the next darkest to the second, and so on. The improved color list UI (in all layer effects) lets you import color palettes to any layer effect, either from the document palette or from an image/palette file. SVG improvements include bug fixes for color and layer order issues, and using the average color of a gradient for shapes with gradient fills/strokes.