Patch 1.1.0

Hello!!! Here is the first major patch for the steam version of Your Only Move Is HUSTLE. Some of your stuff got changed, but I think it will be more fun for everyone now! To play on the old version, select the beta for whichever version you'd like (the previous patch being 1.0.3).
Changelog
all moves now become interruptible on the opponents' turn if the player hits the opponent. this means you can never be negative on hit. probably buggy.
Depression buffs
- Sadness prevents you from regaining air options when hit.
- During sadness state you take a small amount of damage over time.
default starting distance raised to 55
somehow the audio centering fix got reverted. so the audio is now, again, more centered.
Experimental fix to hitbox-related prediction errors.
fixed some parry-related prediction errors, credit to Degritone for the fix
UI fixes from wuffie:
XYPlot
adjusted horizontal spacing on label
disabled clipping on label
updated default values of many XYplot moves
8Way
added some assertions to catch improper usage
attempts to set a sensible default based on the dir if the dir is disabled
fix to the lag on opening character select, also thanks to wuffie
updates and polish to the X/Y plot UI element and the 8-way UI element courtesy of wuffie
added support for custom steam p2p packet handling for modders
Cowboy
cowboy is both too weak and too strong right now in 1.0.3. his teleport doesn't feel good to use in neutral, but buffing its frame data makes it far too good and eclipses every other character's movement tools. while leaving it alone for combos, I'm now making it into a 2-part move with better frame data and some extra unique options.
lightning slice does too many things right now and makes cowboy's plan extremely boring. i'm neutering its effectiveness in neutral with plans to give him better, more situational pokes for more interesting mindgames.
New move: Warp Stance
Fast movement setup option. you take a few frames to enter a stance, then you can choose Teleport or Foresight. this replaces normal Teleport in neutral.
New move: Foresight
only usable from Warp Stance
create an image of Cowboy somewhere on the screen. you can later teleport to this image very quickly using the followup move, Time Shift.
the after-image goes away after a little while. It goes away if you hit it or Cowboy, or if Cowboy strays too far away from it.
New move: Time Shift
Quickly teleports to your after-image.
New move: Time Rift
explodes the foresight after-image
Teleport (normal)
Only usable in combos now
Teleport (all)
Reduced cross-through teleport penalty (8f -> 2f)
Teleporting through the opponent limits your horizontal distance from them and reduces your horizontal momentum
Reduced upward momentum outside of combos
Cross-through penalty not applied for teleport in place.
Sound volume slightly increased
Impale
Now is forced to have p2 priority.
Lightning Slice
No longer aimable in neutral
hitstun increased (at start of combo) (6 -> 10)
Horiz. Slash (grounded)
Shockwave hitbox hitstun increased (10 -> 13)
Robot
Can now cancel aerial options into Fall which is 8f IASA while flying.
Vacuum
Increased knockback (4.5 -> 7.5)
Startup decreased (13f -> 11f)
Bounds Check
Air OK
Flip
IASA reduced (inf -> 20f)
Now hit-cancellable
Ping
Decreased startup (8f -> 6f)
Removed framekill
Boot
startup reduced (9f -> 8f)
Concussive Blast
reduced startup (6f -> 5f)
Command: Grab
Damage per slam increased to 140
leads to a hard knockdown now
Chain Saw
Damage proration adjusted (0 -> -2)
Damage per hit increased (45 -> 55)
Minimum damage per hit increased (7 -> 12)
Flame Thrower
No longer a super
LOIC
creates some fire on the ground
now fully charges instantly in infinite resources mode
Kick User
Hitstun reduced (inf -> 60f)
Magnetize
Duration increased (70f -> 130f)
Ninja
Skull Shaker
Damage increased (60 -> 80)
Hitstun increased (30 -> 31)
Wizard
Spark Bomb
now ignores projectile immunity
Magic Dart
Is now aimable finally 🙂
Speed boost
Now it bounces off the floor instead of fizzling out.
Changed files in this update