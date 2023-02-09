Patch 1.1.0

Hello!!! Here is the first major patch for the steam version of Your Only Move Is HUSTLE. Some of your stuff got changed, but I think it will be more fun for everyone now! To play on the old version, select the beta for whichever version you'd like (the previous patch being 1.0.3).

updates and polish to the X/Y plot UI element and the 8-way UI element courtesy of wuffie

fix to the lag on opening character select, also thanks to wuffie

attempts to set a sensible default based on the dir if the dir is disabled

fixed some parry-related prediction errors, credit to Degritone for the fix

somehow the audio centering fix got reverted. so the audio is now, again, more centered.

all moves now become interruptible on the opponents' turn if the player hits the opponent. this means you can never be negative on hit. probably buggy.

cowboy is both too weak and too strong right now in 1.0.3. his teleport doesn't feel good to use in neutral, but buffing its frame data makes it far too good and eclipses every other character's movement tools. while leaving it alone for combos, I'm now making it into a 2-part move with better frame data and some extra unique options.

lightning slice does too many things right now and makes cowboy's plan extremely boring. i'm neutering its effectiveness in neutral with plans to give him better, more situational pokes for more interesting mindgames.

New move: Warp Stance

Fast movement setup option. you take a few frames to enter a stance, then you can choose Teleport or Foresight. this replaces normal Teleport in neutral.

New move: Foresight

only usable from Warp Stance

create an image of Cowboy somewhere on the screen. you can later teleport to this image very quickly using the followup move, Time Shift.

the after-image goes away after a little while. It goes away if you hit it or Cowboy, or if Cowboy strays too far away from it.

New move: Time Shift

Quickly teleports to your after-image.

New move: Time Rift

explodes the foresight after-image

Teleport (normal)

Only usable in combos now

Teleport (all)

Reduced cross-through teleport penalty (8f -> 2f)

Teleporting through the opponent limits your horizontal distance from them and reduces your horizontal momentum

Reduced upward momentum outside of combos

Cross-through penalty not applied for teleport in place.

Sound volume slightly increased

Impale

Now is forced to have p2 priority.

Lightning Slice

No longer aimable in neutral

hitstun increased (at start of combo) (6 -> 10)

Horiz. Slash (grounded)