2/9/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.6

Chaos Chain

Here is the next update for the game. I chose to release this today to solve the few bugs included in the fixes list and to get some of the other combat related changes public sooner rather than later. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug preventing combat hacks from playing the intended sound effect when they failed

Fixed a few typos in the options menu

Fixed Crawler Drone ram ability not having the melee effect (Cause target to lose AP)

Changes & Additions:

Added a new encounter in [spoiler]Smugglers' Bend[/spoiler] (This is also the first encounter with [spoiler]Red Saints[/spoiler])

Renamed Festung Schlagen to Festung Faust (A lot more easily understandable and recognizable and less like gibberish)

Added an extra 15 Cred to the Kickstart DLC (Wanted to make sure it felt like you actually got enough)

Did some work on some of the timers running in the background for various events

Added new Red Saint ganger sprites/battlers

Added some new character graphics (Side characters)

Added Red Saint Hitman enemy type to the database

Attacks with ranged weapons which result in a complete miss will now play the associated flyby sound effect for the missed projectile like it would if the attack was evaded

Cleaned up some old database entries

Updated the default initiative formula to make weapon/equipment choice more impactful by lowering the max default amount that any character or enemy can roll (The default max is now 30 instead of 50)

Added a low volume sound effect to play at the end of each line when it's finished displaying in the message window

Added a brief pause at the end of each line displaying in the message window (It's less than a second, but this helps smooth things out)

All enemies are MUCH MORE likely (About 40% more likely) to retreat if their mettle gets below a certain threshold

Human enemies are 33% LESS likely to use the Shake It Off skill to recover mettle when their mettle is very low already (The idea is that not every fight should be a complete fight to the death)

Some other various tweaks

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː