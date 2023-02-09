Steam Demo v0.14.11 | Patch Notes

A patch for the Gestalt: Steam and Cinder Demo has been released and includes the following changes:

Features

Auto Saves now takes priority over the primary save file selection if there's an auto-save available and it's newer than the last Tether Save. (Instead of being an option on the left of the file selection.) This allows players to resume progress from the most recent room if quitting to the main menu or crashing. (Some rooms such as cutscene-specific rooms don't auto-save on purpose.)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a performance issue with the Renard and Cassandra cutscene.

Fixed camera room trigger size not triggering camera room change in the vent that accesses Fenton's hidden room.

Fixed energy gain graffiti tutorial's art to accurately show bullet slot filled

Fixed interaction prompts on Tesla switches in rooms 1,2 and 3 not properly appearing based on the current state of the tesla switch.

Fixed the layering order for map markers placed by the player.

Fixed a soft-locking bug that locked Aletheia into a crouching state. This occurred when you tried to heavy-attack while crouching without having the charge blade upgrade unlocked.

Fixed a typo in the Ground slam ability's description text.

Fixed a typo for the word "Jotun", in Simon's dialogue after falling from the boiler room.

Fixed a typo in Charge Spin's ability description text.

Fixed a typo of the word "whelp" in Bram's vent conversation.

Balances Changes

Increased Back Step Blade ability damage multiplier to 275% up from 225%.

Increased enemy damage for the Mini M.E.S.S's shock area of effect attack to 15 up from 10.

Increased enemy damage for Clockwork Mini Enforcer to 15 up from 10.

Increased enemy projectile damage from Clockwork Shocker to 10 up from 5.

Increased enemy projectile damage from Mini M.E.S.S to 10 up from 5.

A big THANK YOU to everyone who provide feedback and reported issues for the Demo!

REMINDER! You can report any issues or feedback after this patch here. Please include as much detail as you can about the issue to help us better resolve the issues you are having.

The Gestalt Development Team