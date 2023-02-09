 Skip to content

Krek Da Frog update for 9 February 2023

New Features!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Froggers,

I've added time tracker into game to track your best times which you can compare on Ladderboards screen!

Have Fun!
Bl0ckDave

