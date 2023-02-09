And the X-POINT project will soon be 4 years old!!!! Announcement and update 100

How quickly those four years flew by. On February 26, 2019, I put up a completely raw game on STEAM where there were a couple of units and nothing more... Now looking back, I can’t believe that I myself was able to build such a large-scale game! And now, very soon, on February 26, 2023, the X-POINT project will be 4 years old, which has changed beyond recognition during this time.

And most importantly, THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING my project! You are the best! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I will continue to delight you with my creativity!

And of course a small surprise in the form of updates and discount!

Update Ingredients:

NEW:

new radar unit Patriot (STATIC)

new unit SAM Patriot (STATIC)

new BMD3 replica unit

new design "Point of Observation"

new attack aircraft Tucano replica

added hints at the map loading screen

islands added to the conquest map

new logic for landing vehicles (BASTION aircraft can drop a BMD3 FERRET replica)

new logic for shooting down MLRS missiles

change icon for Kassadi

reduced prices for some units

added more variable randomness for AI in conquest mode

strategic and special (some) aviation received jammers

CORRECTED:

fixed NOSFERATU bomb bay

fixed descriptions of F3 for infantry (it was not indicated about the placement of anti-tank systems)

fixed the amount of fuel for rockets

fixed binding of targets by ground-to-air \ air-to-air markers

fixed BASTION aircraft takeoff

fixed light inside troop compartments

About update video here ! Link to the stream under the video with the update!!!