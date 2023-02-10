- Fixed a bug where Toutatis's "Lower damage on low health" passive wasn't working
- Fixed a bug where Belenos' "You take less damage" passive wasn't working
- Fixed Belisama's spears not scaling with dexterity
- Players are now invincible during summoning, to avoid being interrupted by attacks
- Turbo mode can now be unlocked after beating frenzy. Don't worry, you don't have to beat it again if you already did before the patch came out.
- Toutatis's damage has been increased on L2 ability
- Some sigill costs have been reduced
Helvetii update for 10 February 2023
Patch Notes - 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
