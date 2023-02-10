Patch Announcement 01.00.27144

Esteemed mages,

our game has been out for a week now and we couldn’t be happier with your reactions and feedback. We have been listening and reading as much as we can and we immediately got to work on improving the game and fixing any bugs you have encountered. The current patch contains over 60 fixes, improvements and additions to the game!

We will of course continue to further improve the game and your feedback and support in this is invaluable. Thanks for helping us make the game better!

Today’s patch will address some of the main topics and the two major bugs that hindered people from enjoying the game fully.

Some balancing changes and improvements will only work if you start a new game, especially for Antagonist behaviours, quests and starting locations.

Fixed game crashing when it could not save to the hard drive due to Windows Defender or antivirus preventing that. (You will still need to manually add the game as an exception and allow it to create and write into folders)

Fixed an issue where autosave would be triggered between an adventure and starting a battle inside of it causing incorrect behavior after loading that autosave.

Added Quick save and Quick Load (F5/F8)

Primary school now determines first apprentice's followers to add more variety to early game troops and decrease initial difficulty.

New Hiring Locations were added for Start Regions to increase variety of initial units available.

Antagonists do not spawn stacks close to your tower when going to war now, to prevent curb-stomping your tower out of nowhere. This should make the mid-game smoother and provide less of a difficulty spike.

Antagonists also announce they are about to take actions against player via notifications.

We tweaked Antagonist reputation loss (lose more when you bring the fight to them, less anywhere else) + Antagonist AI can send Titans now! That should keep end-game difficulty more even.

There were a bunch of further balancing and quality of life improvements, some nerfs and a few fixes that affect gameplay and balancing as well, so here is a lit of all the changes:

Additions

Implemented Quicksave (F5) and Quickload (F8) on world map (1 quicksave slot for now and quickload only loads quicksaves not any other) & don't allow to save over quicksaves

Primary school now determines first apprentice's followers to add more variety to early game troops

New Hiring Locations for Start Regions to increase variety of initial units available.

Added floating text when a unit resists a status effect attempt through their working resistance.

Dead Hero + Active Spells first time screens added

Improvements

Antagonists do not spawn stacks close to your tower when going to war now, to prevent curb-stomping your tower out of nowhere. Antagonists also announce actions against player via notifications.

Tweaked Antagonist reputation loss (lose more when you bring the fight to them, less anywhere else) + Antagonist AI can send Titans now!

[Alchemy] made Toxic Distillate and Plague Vessel more different from each other

Now displays floating text when a unit resists a status effect attempt through their working resistance.

Skills display when they END the turn instead of when they don't

Added icon indicating the rewards when a new tower level is unlocked next to the floors

Implemented error popup in case something is blocking access to the save game directory

Created more specialized overlays for locations and plants to make them more lightweight

Tweaked Summon Beast to have more variety

Tweaked some worldmap hints for location spawning

Cleanse Ally skill works on everyone (so you can cleanse mind controlled units)

Charmed Status effect (Mind Control) now tagged as negative status effect -> cleansable on own units

[Souls] Pristine souls are not ingredients (no essences)

Word of Recall can be revealed sooner in spell book when owning the page

Extra hiring-slot now shows different icon in location overlay ( hammers instead of unit+)

Select tower/airship first when during flight to prevent accidentally moving units out

Improved performance while in the tower menu or while viewing unit details

Mitigation for everybody affected by the autosave + battle on turn start issue. We now explain what the problem is (needs windows defender allowing folder access).

Improved Water Material in Region Alluvyan

Changed Rohen horizontal faction banner color to Orange.

Removed the story path where Castle Meldec would vanish

Balancing

Adamantinum increased to 2 all-color essences

Nerfed wisps

Fixed coloring/image in Tower menu (Allfire flow had wrong color)

Room extensions balancing (Illithian Chamber bonus increased to 2, Employee of the Month more expensive)

Tweaked Necromancy starting items (from hamlet) for easier first crafting

Better balance for Shaper Secret fights

Increased upkeep for Build Golem spell

Fixes