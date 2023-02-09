 Skip to content

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 9 February 2023

HOTFIX 2.1.4.1

Build 10518324

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX

  • We have fixed an issue that was adding the value of the health and protection improving buffs to the dot effects (burn, poison, pest, bleeding).

We are working hard to eliminate all other issues related to buffs, but there are still some minor issues to be resolved in the calculations. This may take some time as there are many different configurations to test, but we are doing our best to make sure everything runs smoothly.

We apologize if this is causing any inconvenience to our players currently.

