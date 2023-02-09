Patch 5.3.0 - Cloud Saves

Patch 5.3.0 is online!

Key changes

• Added cloud save

Improvements and fixes

• Gameplay - Fixed that after being released from the Hypnochair, the Survivor could see the sign of the Spectator

• Gameplay - Significantly reduced the regression rate of the Propmachine that the Killer breaks if there are two or less Survivors left

• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes the selected character was not displayed in the lobby

• Gameplay - Now the victory is counted only to the Survivor who was able to escape through the Sewer Manhole

• Gameplay - Fixed Chest dropping items that Survivors already had in their inventory

• Maps - Changed location of Propmachines on Fantasticville and Farm maps

• Fantasticville - Fixed Aisha and Possum clones not moving around the map

• House - House Map is now unavailable in Quick Play mode

• Killers - Now the countdown sound is turned on at the last five seconds of the Event

• Killers - Now the Hunt effect is displayed visually on the Killer's weapon

• Killers - Removed the “Killer of Steel” perk

• Killers - Now the duration of the accumulation of Hunt effect lasts 6 seconds

• Clown - Movement speed when using Whirl reduced to normal

• Survivors - The repair speed of Propmachines has become higher if there are two Survivors left

• Aisha - Fixed that Aisha's Projection has a lower movement speed than other Survivors

• Taiga - Fixed that items from Taiga's inventory disappear after using her abilities

• UI - Updated jump UI for Props

• UI - General fixes and improvements

• Settings - Fixed that sometimes the ability to disable voice commands did not work

• Settings - Added the ability to turn off the fart sound in voice chat