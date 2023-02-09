Patch 5.3.0 - Cloud Saves

Patch 5.3.0 is online!
Key changes
• Added cloud save
Improvements and fixes
• Gameplay - Fixed that after being released from the Hypnochair, the Survivor could see the sign of the Spectator
• Gameplay - Significantly reduced the regression rate of the Propmachine that the Killer breaks if there are two or less Survivors left
• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes the selected character was not displayed in the lobby
• Gameplay - Now the victory is counted only to the Survivor who was able to escape through the Sewer Manhole
• Gameplay - Fixed Chest dropping items that Survivors already had in their inventory
• Maps - Changed location of Propmachines on Fantasticville and Farm maps
• Fantasticville - Fixed Aisha and Possum clones not moving around the map
• House - House Map is now unavailable in Quick Play mode
• Killers - Now the countdown sound is turned on at the last five seconds of the Event
• Killers - Now the Hunt effect is displayed visually on the Killer's weapon
• Killers - Removed the “Killer of Steel” perk
• Killers - Now the duration of the accumulation of Hunt effect lasts 6 seconds
• Clown - Movement speed when using Whirl reduced to normal
• Survivors - The repair speed of Propmachines has become higher if there are two Survivors left
• Aisha - Fixed that Aisha's Projection has a lower movement speed than other Survivors
• Taiga - Fixed that items from Taiga's inventory disappear after using her abilities
• UI - Updated jump UI for Props
• UI - General fixes and improvements
• Settings - Fixed that sometimes the ability to disable voice commands did not work
• Settings - Added the ability to turn off the fart sound in voice chat
