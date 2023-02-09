HotFix | 0.23.02.09.01

Changelog
Fixed:
- Fixed issue with pulling fish with Right Mouse Button (RMB)
New:
- Added possibility to change binding for "Z" button (zoom/ underwater zoom)
- Added possibility to replace or add buttons to controllmapper when there is a conflict
