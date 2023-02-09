 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 9 February 2023

#HotFix | 0.23.02.09.01

Build 10518148

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixed:

  • Fixed issue with pulling fish with Right Mouse Button (RMB)

New:

  • Added possibility to change binding for "Z" button (zoom/ underwater zoom)
  • Added possibility to replace or add buttons to controllmapper when there is a conflict

