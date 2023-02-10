 Skip to content

Plunder Panic update for 10 February 2023

The Big Haul Update - Version 2.0

Plunder Panic update for 10 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All hands on deck!!! Indie developer Will Winn Games is excited to announce the highly anticipated major update to its acclaimed team-based pirate fighting game, Plunder Panic.

The new Plunder Panic features include:

  • Single Player Campaign - The game now includes a 45-chapter single player campaign that puts players on an epic adventure while they learn the game and unlock gameplay treasures.
    Public and Private Online Matches - The game includes many enhancements to online play where players can play with their frenemies in both public or private matches. Players can now even late join into in-progress games.

  • Ranked Play and Leaderboards - Competitive players can now matchmake into ranked matches, climb 46 levels of ranking, and compete on the global leaderboards.

  • In-Game Achievements and Unlockable - The game now includes over 100 in-game achievements (aka, bounties) and 36 unlockable features that players can earn through gameplay.

  • New Gameplay - The game now contains fourteen pickup items, including a new harpoon gun, thirteen islands to compete upon, including a new steampunk-inspired island, and a fifth game mode (“Down with the Ship”.)

  • Streamlined User Interface - The game’s front-end menus and character select have been enhanced to get players into games quickly and easily.

  • And Much More - There are dozens of additional enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes which refine and polish the award-winning game.

