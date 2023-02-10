The Big Haul Update - Version 2.0

All hands on deck!!! Indie developer Will Winn Games is excited to announce the highly anticipated major update to its acclaimed team-based pirate fighting game, Plunder Panic.

The new Plunder Panic features include:

Single Player Campaign - The game now includes a 45-chapter single player campaign that puts players on an epic adventure while they learn the game and unlock gameplay treasures.

Public and Private Online Matches - The game includes many enhancements to online play where players can play with their frenemies in both public or private matches. Players can now even late join into in-progress games.

Ranked Play and Leaderboards - Competitive players can now matchmake into ranked matches, climb 46 levels of ranking, and compete on the global leaderboards.

In-Game Achievements and Unlockable - The game now includes over 100 in-game achievements (aka, bounties) and 36 unlockable features that players can earn through gameplay.

New Gameplay - The game now contains fourteen pickup items, including a new harpoon gun, thirteen islands to compete upon, including a new steampunk-inspired island, and a fifth game mode (“Down with the Ship”.)

Streamlined User Interface - The game’s front-end menus and character select have been enhanced to get players into games quickly and easily.