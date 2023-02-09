Fix in the background designer to the position of images where their masks have had the extents of their size changed (if you increased or decreased the overall width or height of the mask then the image itself would move position).
Word Attack update for 9 February 2023
Mask position fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update