Word Attack update for 9 February 2023

Mask position fix

Build 10518091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix in the background designer to the position of images where their masks have had the extents of their size changed (if you increased or decreased the overall width or height of the mask then the image itself would move position).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
