Version 1.2.0 - Gamepad Support

V 1.2.0
Features:
- Added Gamepad support
- PS4 and PS5 controllers tested utilizing DS4Windows
- Note: Hacking minigame still requires keyboard input
- Updated UI hints, prompts, and instructional text to utilize rich text styling
- Instructional prompts utilize button images depending on which input is being used (keyboard or gamepad)
- Hacking tutorial updated to reflect changes to text styling
- Tweaked item highlighting, so that different items highlight at different times
- When multiple items were in a room, they would all flash at the same time which could be confusing
- Moved the USB stick in the Floor 3 Sys Admin’s office to a location where its highlight wouldn’t overlap the the computer’s highlighting
Fixes:
Fixed issue where:
- Opening cut-scene subtitles will start automatically after enabling subtitles in the main menu
- Vent level final dialogue event was not triggering
- Vent level exit timing cut off final dialogue
- Floor 3 level streaming glitch made it possible to get stuck inside a spawning detail mesh
- Floor 3 elevator wall collision settings made it possible to walk through
- Theo’s procedural lean could get stuck if crouching while accelerating, resulting in awkward positioning
- Certain guard types would take a body shot from pistol and freeze
- Entering cut-scene in secret room while crouched would result in Theo’s body floating in the cut-scene
- Floor 4 security Captain’s office outdoor snow was not visible
- Floor 4 infirmary outdoor visual assets were not loading (north and south directions)
- CIPR background music was playing over the opening cut-scene when playing from a loaded game
- Security terminal audio feedback was different (and rather annoying)
- Lighting seam visible in Floor 3 south common room
Changed files in this update