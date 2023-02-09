 Skip to content

Grey Block update for 9 February 2023

Version 1.2.0 - Gamepad Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10518074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.2.0

Features:

  • Added Gamepad support
  • PS4 and PS5 controllers tested utilizing DS4Windows
  • Note: Hacking minigame still requires keyboard input
  • Updated UI hints, prompts, and instructional text to utilize rich text styling
  • Instructional prompts utilize button images depending on which input is being used (keyboard or gamepad)
  • Hacking tutorial updated to reflect changes to text styling
  • Tweaked item highlighting, so that different items highlight at different times
  • When multiple items were in a room, they would all flash at the same time which could be confusing
  • Moved the USB stick in the Floor 3 Sys Admin’s office to a location where its highlight wouldn’t overlap the the computer’s highlighting

Fixes:

Fixed issue where:
  • Opening cut-scene subtitles will start automatically after enabling subtitles in the main menu
  • Vent level final dialogue event was not triggering
  • Vent level exit timing cut off final dialogue
  • Floor 3 level streaming glitch made it possible to get stuck inside a spawning detail mesh
  • Floor 3 elevator wall collision settings made it possible to walk through
  • Theo’s procedural lean could get stuck if crouching while accelerating, resulting in awkward positioning
  • Certain guard types would take a body shot from pistol and freeze
  • Entering cut-scene in secret room while crouched would result in Theo’s body floating in the cut-scene
  • Floor 4 security Captain’s office outdoor snow was not visible
  • Floor 4 infirmary outdoor visual assets were not loading (north and south directions)
  • CIPR background music was playing over the opening cut-scene when playing from a loaded game
  • Security terminal audio feedback was different (and rather annoying)
  • Lighting seam visible in Floor 3 south common room

