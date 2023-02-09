 Skip to content

OneBit Adventure update for 9 February 2023

Hotfix v1.3.97

Last edited by Wendy

  • Updated Trap sprite
  • Fixed certain sprites not changing with theme colors
  • Fixed Damage Relics not showing target lines when player is near
  • Fixed Theme Mixer not using correct ids when multi-theme is enabled
  • Fixed softlock when closing the pet screen with the Esc key

