- Updated Trap sprite
- Fixed certain sprites not changing with theme colors
- Fixed Damage Relics not showing target lines when player is near
- Fixed Theme Mixer not using correct ids when multi-theme is enabled
- Fixed softlock when closing the pet screen with the Esc key
OneBit Adventure update for 9 February 2023
Hotfix v1.3.97
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update