 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slappyball update for 9 February 2023

Footballs and Love is in the air

Share · View all patches · Build 10517920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Superb Owl and Valentine's Day are upon us! Enjoy the holiday decorations from the 10th to the 12th, and then from the 13th to the 17th of February.

Along with decorations, we will have new limited time cosmetic items available. Check out what's new each day and grab what suits your fashion style!

There have been several spectator mode improvements: There is now a togglable Score UI for spectators, the camera starts in a better-to-use position, and there is a bug fix for the smoothness settings.

Slap some balls!

Changed files in this update

Ballsmack Content Depot 1482621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link