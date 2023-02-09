Footballs and Love is in the air

The Superb Owl and Valentine's Day are upon us! Enjoy the holiday decorations from the 10th to the 12th, and then from the 13th to the 17th of February.

Along with decorations, we will have new limited time cosmetic items available. Check out what's new each day and grab what suits your fashion style!

There have been several spectator mode improvements: There is now a togglable Score UI for spectators, the camera starts in a better-to-use position, and there is a bug fix for the smoothness settings.

Slap some balls!