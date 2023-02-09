Greetings Wayfarers. This small update is supposed to improve the game's performance. The game should start much faster now. It should also run smoother now. Thank you for your feedback!
Aunewyth update for 9 February 2023
Performance Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
