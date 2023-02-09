-Added more props to the neon city in level 201
-Added more particles to level 27
-Added some more props and background scenery to level 94
-Added the Desert Eagle, a powerful pistol
-Added many new small areas to level 0
-Added a new entity: The beast of Level 5
-Added the MK3, a WW1-era Bolt-action rifle
-Added a new menu option to help with pulling the bolt back on the new rifle
-Added a floaty easter egg to level 11
-Added more products to chaz'z gunz n suppliez on level 4
-Added an advertisement inside Guns n Optics n Ammo
-Level 7 fishes now have an airhorn reaction
-Improved the general feel of level 8 and added some new areas
-Improved the collision of kelp
-Improved LOD's on bottled lightning
-Air horns now have an adapter that allows them to work underwater, otherwise they don't make any noise and produce bubbles.
-Scuba thrusters are now slower but produce bubbles
-You can now short hop on index
-You can now fast forward the radio by holding the button
-Fixed LODS for level keys
-Fixed some floating grass on level 10
-Fixed a culling issue with partygoers
-Fixed an issue with grab points on the M4 Shotgun
-When hallucinations are off, watcher entities will now delete themselves
-Added more props to the neon city in level 201
