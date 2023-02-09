-Added more props to the neon city in level 201

-Added more particles to level 27

-Added some more props and background scenery to level 94

-Added the Desert Eagle, a powerful pistol

-Added many new small areas to level 0

-Added a new entity: The beast of Level 5

-Added the MK3, a WW1-era Bolt-action rifle

-Added a new menu option to help with pulling the bolt back on the new rifle

-Added a floaty easter egg to level 11

-Added more products to chaz'z gunz n suppliez on level 4

-Added an advertisement inside Guns n Optics n Ammo

-Level 7 fishes now have an airhorn reaction

-Improved the general feel of level 8 and added some new areas

-Improved the collision of kelp

-Improved LOD's on bottled lightning

-Air horns now have an adapter that allows them to work underwater, otherwise they don't make any noise and produce bubbles.

-Scuba thrusters are now slower but produce bubbles

-You can now short hop on index

-You can now fast forward the radio by holding the button

-Fixed LODS for level keys

-Fixed some floating grass on level 10

-Fixed a culling issue with partygoers

-Fixed an issue with grab points on the M4 Shotgun

-When hallucinations are off, watcher entities will now delete themselves

