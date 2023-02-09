In preparation for the upcoming DLC here's a this update changes a lot of structural stuff and adds some framework for it. (Also there were some pressing bugs that needed to be fixed)
Enemy Spawning:
-Now has a more competent system to avoid spawning enemies near the player
-Decreased the minimum horizontal distance from the Player enemies need to spawn (sorta, in reality it actually works now so it's just less than it was originally supposed to be)
-Spawn positions now properly stay in a range around the current Wave's building
-Enemies spawns now have randomized vertical positioning (rather than just horizontal)
-Adjusted vertical offset of spawns from their respective Wave building for multiple Waves
-Supports enemies also having a minimum vertical distance from the Player to spawn (not currently utilized)
-Supports forcing enemies to spawn a minimum horizontal/vertical distance from the center of the spawn area (not currently utilized)
-Fixed old enemies to spawn for the Wave not being cleared (think this was a new bug that was never actually in a release, but it's fixed now if it was)
Enemy Animation Fixes/Changes:
-Changed Spuks' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"
-Fixed Mundles not bobbing during their walk animation
-Changed Lunches' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"
-Changed Skuds' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"
-Changed Squzes' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"
-Edited the characters "a", "2", and "$" in the default font (Pixellari) to be more readable/fitting
-Effect indicators scale their offset based off of the size of the Creature better (they should no longer overlap with Creatures' bodies)
-Fixed the Abandon Run and Delete Slot confirmation menus not closing when returning to the splash screen
-Made slots flash when tinting items (like they do when buying)
-Changed the logic of how achievements are given/checked
-Made spawning bullets a generalized function for creatures (this fixes a bunch of minor bugs/inconsistencies)
-Fixed Brawn's damage addition not being calculated properly on some creature's bullets
-Fixed Minion Projectiles not being properly put in their own wrapper
-Fixed particles without owners still running checks/functions related to their owners in some situations
-Fixed Flumps ocassionally getting stuck "floating" on platforms
-Fixed(?) Blurts occasionally getting stuck "floating" on the edge of tiles
-Fixed the 1st boss playing its sound for shooting bullets multiple times
-Fixed the 3rd boss targeting an incorrect position when shooting
