In preparation for the upcoming DLC here's a this update changes a lot of structural stuff and adds some framework for it. (Also there were some pressing bugs that needed to be fixed)

Enemy Spawning:

-Now has a more competent system to avoid spawning enemies near the player

-Decreased the minimum horizontal distance from the Player enemies need to spawn (sorta, in reality it actually works now so it's just less than it was originally supposed to be)

-Spawn positions now properly stay in a range around the current Wave's building

-Enemies spawns now have randomized vertical positioning (rather than just horizontal)

-Adjusted vertical offset of spawns from their respective Wave building for multiple Waves

-Supports enemies also having a minimum vertical distance from the Player to spawn (not currently utilized)

-Supports forcing enemies to spawn a minimum horizontal/vertical distance from the center of the spawn area (not currently utilized)

-Fixed old enemies to spawn for the Wave not being cleared (think this was a new bug that was never actually in a release, but it's fixed now if it was)

Enemy Animation Fixes/Changes:

-Changed Spuks' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"

-Fixed Mundles not bobbing during their walk animation

-Changed Lunches' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"

-Changed Skuds' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"

-Changed Squzes' walk animation slightly to prevent "ice skating"

-Edited the characters "a", "2", and "$" in the default font (Pixellari) to be more readable/fitting

-Effect indicators scale their offset based off of the size of the Creature better (they should no longer overlap with Creatures' bodies)

-Fixed the Abandon Run and Delete Slot confirmation menus not closing when returning to the splash screen

-Made slots flash when tinting items (like they do when buying)

-Changed the logic of how achievements are given/checked

-Made spawning bullets a generalized function for creatures (this fixes a bunch of minor bugs/inconsistencies)

-Fixed Brawn's damage addition not being calculated properly on some creature's bullets

-Fixed Minion Projectiles not being properly put in their own wrapper

-Fixed particles without owners still running checks/functions related to their owners in some situations

-Fixed Flumps ocassionally getting stuck "floating" on platforms

-Fixed(?) Blurts occasionally getting stuck "floating" on the edge of tiles

-Fixed the 1st boss playing its sound for shooting bullets multiple times

-Fixed the 3rd boss targeting an incorrect position when shooting