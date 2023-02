Thank you for playing this game with many players!

We made an update to 1.1.0 because we want more players to play this game.

Function

Steam Deck supported.

(MacOS)Notarized to suppress the warning.

Graphics improved.

Enabled Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

Bug fix

Key config was not enabled when using Steam Input with Xbox One controller.

The sound crack was fixed.

Regards,

TamTamGames