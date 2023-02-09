 Skip to content

Rawbots update for 9 February 2023

Hotfix 0.2.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:

  • Fixed not being able to tab through options list in hex graph
  • Fixed camera's part detection
  • Fixed success sound sometimes playing on load
  • Fixed game not being focused when booted up
  • Fixed piston
  • Fixed wheel trail on planets

Features:

  • Added centre of mass indicator
  • Autofocus console when toggling programming mode
  • Added new tutorials
  • Can now place the bigger wheel from build mode
  • Can now load rawbots from programming mode during play

