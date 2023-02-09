Hotfix 0.2.4

Fixes:
- Fixed not being able to tab through options list in hex graph
- Fixed camera's part detection
- Fixed success sound sometimes playing on load
- Fixed game not being focused when booted up
- Fixed piston
- Fixed wheel trail on planets
Features:
- Added centre of mass indicator
- Autofocus console when toggling programming mode
- Added new tutorials
- Can now place the bigger wheel from build mode
- Can now load rawbots from programming mode during play
Changed depots in development branch