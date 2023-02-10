Russian translation!

Hey everyone! First of all, I wanted to thank you all for the overwhelming support so far.

I never expected Locke(d) to be found and enjoyed by so many people. Ironically, the game really was picked up by some kind of algorithm that promoted the game way more than I could've anticipated. The chain of causality works in mysterious ways...

I appreciate all the thoughts you've shared in your reviews (I read every single one!), and encourage you to join my Discord server if you want to continue the discussion. We'd love to see you there!

Also, check out the game I'm working on right now. There's a big demo update coming out next week that will allow you to play the first 2 hours for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389870/Artificial_Selection/

With that out of the way, this update brings: