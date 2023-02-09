EA v0.20 : Units and Brimir state panel

New update expanding The Siege game mode and building the skeleton of what it will be in the future.

I added a new panel with the resources Brimir has and the military power of it.

The resources are 3:

Energy: this is the different power generation sources, right now only the solar panel farms contribute to it, but later it will be the windmills and the oil/nuclear plants.

Research: Lab or research facilities that allow them to improve their weapons and capabilities, sometimes stealing some of your tech. Currently there is one secret bunker where they are analyzing one of our fighters to steal some of the weapons.

Population: It will reduce when you kill civilians, destroy towns, farms, etc (Not implemented yet)

All of them contribute to the increase of force that Brimir has. Once in a while they will launch an attack against you, depending on the force level, more advance units will appear.

In order to help you fight the human army I added 2 units that you can build. They are aerial drones/fighters with different weapons.

You can control them using the command panel, for now 2 actions are present. Go to the target you have selected or go back to the ship. Remember they cost resources and the way to get them is killing enemies or with the miners.

I also added a fort and expanded the destroyed city.

A new enemy has joined the human army the LCAC(Landing Craft Air Cushion) it is a big sea unit with some powerful weapons.

Other additions: