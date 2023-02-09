WIP: New Weapons

Hello, Deadsiders!

The arsenal of weapons in Deadside continues to grow, here are a couple fully textured weapon models that were just recently completed;

This is the NK417, we have already posted the un-textured model here on steam, so here is the fully textured final version. This DMR will be chambered in 7.62x51, a brand new cartridge to Deadside. This is a DMR with modern ergonomics, large magazines, and a full power cartridge that packs a punch. The NK417 is sure to be a fearsome weapon in the right hands.

This PDW is small, compact, and chambered in 9x19. It has a rail to mount on optics, and it will be the first 9x19 weapon in Deadside to have this feature. All that combined with its unique look, will make this an interesting addition to your loadouts.

The team continues to improve and add on to the arsenal of Deadside, do you have any suggestions for us? Share your ideas below in the comments, or on our Nolt platform

