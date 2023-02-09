 Skip to content

Spelp update for 9 February 2023

1.0e - Fixes for the 3D printers and weapons + some QoL

Build 10517356

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug with the timer of the 3D printer spawn guarantee mechanic
  • Fixed a bug where the arrow pointing at the 3D printers wouldn't show up even after buying the scanner upgrade
  • Fixed a bug where the Drone Support OMG would also give you healing bonus
  • Fixed a bug where some weapons wouldn't work correctly on getting the base version AFTER getting the OMG version
Others
  • Boosted the skeletons' speed by 60%
  • The damage of the blue will now be adjusted with the target's HP
  • Added a red arrow pointing to the end boss on Stardust
  • Decreased the number of mob required to kill to get a guaranteed 3D Printer on the Lab in case you're unlucky enough to not get one via random drops
  • Added a way to see the weapons used by players on the leaderboard (on mouse hover only for now)

