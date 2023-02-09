1.0e - Fixes for the 3D printers and weapons + some QoL

Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with the timer of the 3D printer spawn guarantee mechanic
- Fixed a bug where the arrow pointing at the 3D printers wouldn't show up even after buying the scanner upgrade
- Fixed a bug where the Drone Support OMG would also give you healing bonus
- Fixed a bug where some weapons wouldn't work correctly on getting the base version AFTER getting the OMG version
Others
- Boosted the skeletons' speed by 60%
- The damage of the blue will now be adjusted with the target's HP
- Added a red arrow pointing to the end boss on Stardust
- Decreased the number of mob required to kill to get a guaranteed 3D Printer on the Lab in case you're unlucky enough to not get one via random drops
- Added a way to see the weapons used by players on the leaderboard (on mouse hover only for now)
Changed files in this update