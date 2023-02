Share · View all patches · Build 10517247 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 18:26:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gain new insight into Arrakis and Dune: Awakening in our new Shigawire Reels series, where we highlight and expand upon various elements shown in our Pre-Alpha Teaser Trailer.

Your survival may depend on it.