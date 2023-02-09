 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 9 February 2023

2-9 Medical system reconstruction, improvement of treatment efficiency, and othe

Optimize the diagnosis table to set up multiple doctors, give priority to diagnosis, store medicines, limit the types of diseases received, and set up active distribution of medicines
Optimization Limit the width of the mouse prompt information box to avoid being too long
Optimize the medical bed to set the type of disease received. After the residents are in shock, they will be moved to the medical bed first, and they will be moved to their own bed when there is no bed.
Optimize diagnostic table, medical bed, increase the function of copying attributes
After the BUG pays compensation, the number of employee deaths has not been cleared
Optimization No barracks, no solar eclipse
Optimized for hunter camps, increasing the number of wild animals displayed

