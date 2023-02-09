Patch notes 0.35.03

Dear Pioneers,
Once again, this regular update focuses on improving the overall playing experience: new video and accessibility settings, bug fixes and UI improvements have been implemented to make the game run more smoothly to everyone. In parallel, we have started working on the major gameplay update that will arrive in March.
Enjoy the game and see you soon!
Patch notes v0.35.03
Gameplay
- Jetboots now improve move speed
Balancing
- Decreased oxygen leakage on large breaches (10/sec -> 5/sec)
- Reversed last change on starting food rations (7 -> 9)
Other additions
- Updated building UI for better understanding of what what can be built
- Improved game settings: temperature units. Default unit for US/UK configurations is set to °F
- Improved accessibility settings: UI rescaling
- Improved accessibility settings: zoom with keyboard instead of mouse
- Improved video settings: gamma adjustement
- Improved video settings: brightness adjustement
- Improved video settings: FOV (very helpful for 32:9 screen resolutions)
- New localization system to prepare future language additions (Russian, German and Swedish are coming soon)
Graphics
- Added a visual effect when travelling in jetboots
Bug prevention
- Language fallback to display the english string if a localization is missing
- Improved zipline system to prevent major bugs (WIP)
Bug fixes
- Fixed loading bug where a character could appear on the roof of the station
- Fixed task queue which could sometimes cause a character to run in a straight line for no reason
- Fixed main UI character panel. Action icons are now correctly removed when a character exits an action
- Fixed various notifications and localizations
Changed files in this update