Patch notes 0.35.03

Dear Pioneers,

Once again, this regular update focuses on improving the overall playing experience: new video and accessibility settings, bug fixes and UI improvements have been implemented to make the game run more smoothly to everyone. In parallel, we have started working on the major gameplay update that will arrive in March.

Enjoy the game and see you soon!

Patch notes v0.35.03

Gameplay

Jetboots now improve move speed

Balancing

Decreased oxygen leakage on large breaches (10/sec -> 5/sec)

Reversed last change on starting food rations (7 -> 9)

Other additions

Updated building UI for better understanding of what what can be built

Improved game settings: temperature units. Default unit for US/UK configurations is set to °F

Improved accessibility settings: UI rescaling

Improved accessibility settings: zoom with keyboard instead of mouse

Improved video settings: gamma adjustement

Improved video settings: brightness adjustement

Improved video settings: FOV (very helpful for 32:9 screen resolutions)

New localization system to prepare future language additions (Russian, German and Swedish are coming soon)

Graphics

Added a visual effect when travelling in jetboots

Bug prevention

Language fallback to display the english string if a localization is missing

Improved zipline system to prevent major bugs (WIP)

Bug fixes