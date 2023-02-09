 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beaver Clicker update for 9 February 2023

v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10517157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added the ability to hover ontop of the logs/s label to get more in depth statistics
made the prestige tab active after having prestiged before

fixed issues regarding
upgrades blocking tab switching
q and e letting the player switch to disabled tabs
super secret settings not having a photosensitivity warning
prestige menu using the souls (plural) when assessing only 1 soul
prestige screen using an outdated soul sprite
layering issue with the soul counter
missing credits
audio sliders not updating after player consents to loudness
full screen and windowed modes being a bit wack
missing clarity about movement in the prestige menu

if you find any bugs you'd like addressed, throw them into the bug reports channel in our discord server!

Changed files in this update

Beaver Clicker Linux Depot Depot 1718242
  • Loading history…
Beaver Clicker Windows Depot Depot 1718243
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link