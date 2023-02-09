added the ability to hover ontop of the logs/s label to get more in depth statistics
made the prestige tab active after having prestiged before
fixed issues regarding
upgrades blocking tab switching
q and e letting the player switch to disabled tabs
super secret settings not having a photosensitivity warning
prestige menu using the souls (plural) when assessing only 1 soul
prestige screen using an outdated soul sprite
layering issue with the soul counter
missing credits
audio sliders not updating after player consents to loudness
full screen and windowed modes being a bit wack
missing clarity about movement in the prestige menu
if you find any bugs you'd like addressed, throw them into the bug reports channel in our discord server!
