added the ability to hover ontop of the logs/s label to get more in depth statistics

made the prestige tab active after having prestiged before

fixed issues regarding

upgrades blocking tab switching

q and e letting the player switch to disabled tabs

super secret settings not having a photosensitivity warning

prestige menu using the souls (plural) when assessing only 1 soul

prestige screen using an outdated soul sprite

layering issue with the soul counter

missing credits

audio sliders not updating after player consents to loudness

full screen and windowed modes being a bit wack

missing clarity about movement in the prestige menu

if you find any bugs you'd like addressed, throw them into the bug reports channel in our discord server!