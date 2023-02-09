Version 0.14.5 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a UI update for you this week!

I've replaced the default Unreal checkboxes with some custom ones I've made. I still have a little issue where sometimes you have to double click to change the setting but I'm working on fixing that!

The slider bars have been changed to be a little clearer. The controls popup now has a button for you to close it rather than it automatically closing so people can spend some time looking at it. You can bring it back via the escape menu under Show Controls:

The last part is, I've started animating the UI! At the moment only the first screen where you generate the city is animated but I intend to improve and use this across the entire game over the next week, so let me know what you think of it!

Thanks for playing!