Spooky Halloween in the Voxel World update for 9 February 2023

Bug fixes patch - February 👻🍬

Build 10517101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs that hampered game progression.
  • Improved fluidity of map loading.
  • Improved command reactions during dialogues.
  • Changes in the lighting of some maps.
  • Fixed endgame visual bugs.
  • Late game difficulty balancing (checkpoint system).

