- Fixed some bugs that hampered game progression.
- Improved fluidity of map loading.
- Improved command reactions during dialogues.
- Changes in the lighting of some maps.
- Fixed endgame visual bugs.
- Late game difficulty balancing (checkpoint system).
Spooky Halloween in the Voxel World update for 9 February 2023
Bug fixes patch - February 👻🍬
Patchnotes via Steam Community
